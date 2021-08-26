Colts place tackle Eric Fisher on Reserve/COVID-19 list

This is a photo of Eric Fisher of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts placed offensive tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

The team also signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert.

Fisher, signed in the offseason to play left tackle after Anthony Castonzo’s retirement, has been on the team’s Active/Physically Unable to Perform list since July 25.

Fisher signed with the Colts on May 12. He started 113 of 117 career games over eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He’s recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered during the AFC Championship Game in January.

Vollert rejoins the Colts after spending time with the team during the 2021 offseason program and training camp. He signed a reserve/future contract with Indy on Jan. 10 after spending time on the practice squad last season.

Vollert had previous stints with the Carolina Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).