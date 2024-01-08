INDIANAPOLIS – The look on Ryan Kelly’s face and his tone spoke volumes.

As teammates stuffed personal items that had piled up in their locker room cubicles over the last five months into trash bags, the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran center checked his cell phone and had a quick Q&A with the media.

When the crowd had left, he was asked a question that clearly hit a nerve.

When do you take time to consider your future?

“As far as training-wise?’’ Kelly replied.

He’s under contract through 2024.

No, about whether you return next season?

“I’m approaching it as I’ll be here next year,’’ he said.

It’s out there on social media you’ve been thinking of retirement.

Kelly quickly, sternly set the record straight.

“I don’t know who the (expletive) is writing this (expletive),’’ he said. “I just saw it today: ‘Sources say Ryan Kelly considered retirement.’ That’s BS because I’ve never talked to anybody about it and I’m not considering it.’’

He paused and looked down at his messy cubicle.

“You see all my (stuff’s) still sitting there.’’

Kelly, 30, is coming off his eighth season, and one of his better campaigns.

According to ProFootballFocus.com, he ranked No. 8 overall among centers, including No. 2 in pass protection. The site listed him allowing only 1 sack and six pressures.

The 2016 first-round pick started 14 games, missing three with two separate concussions. He was on the field for 882 snaps (76.8%).

Kelly was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s a Pro Bowl alternate this year.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.