HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Parks & Recreation pool staff, lifeguards and the Marlins Swim Team are joining together to offer Water Safety Day at Combest pool on Monday, June 19 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.

The morning will consist of fun-filled activities such as free swim lessons, water safety tips, free swim time, information booths and giveaways. Those who participate in the free event will have the opportunity to get a $5 discount on future swim lessons with Owensboro Parks & Recreation.

The event is part of an effort to decrease risk to citizens. In the United States, about 10 people die form unintentional drowning each day. Of these 2 are children ages 14 or younger. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the U.S.

For more information visit owensboroparks.org.