OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) is reopening on July 5. The Board of Trustees announced their decision on July 2 in a Facebook post.

They originally closed the library due to an undisclosed perceived threat. They recently had a meeting with Officer Dan Lienemann of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office who helped the board and staff develop safety measures and plans. These will help ensure the safety of not only the library staff, but also the patrons.

After that meeting, all were in agreement to reopen the library with those safety plans.

All programs and services will be held at their normally scheduled times. The board thanks Officer Dan for his help and are looking forward to seeing their patrons on July 5.