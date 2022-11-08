EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mickey and Minnie Mouse are skating their way into Evansville this winter!

Officials say Disney on Ice will present, “Into the Magic“, a show that will bring audiences on an exciting expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the Marigold Bridge all without leaving their seat!

This action-packed extravaganza is produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc. and features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters and will be screeching to a stop at the Ford Center come February 16-19.

Disney employees say fans can enhance their own experience with a preshow Character Experience, “Storytime with Belle”, which includes a dance party, crafting and interactive time with Belle. There will also be photo opportunities with Belle and Mickey Mouse.

Officials say Into The Magic first takes families on a high sea adventure with Moana, setting sail on a life-altering quest to save her island and village with help from the demigod Maui. As the ice floor transforms into the vast oceanic scape, Disney on Ice showcases Moana’s strength and determination. Reports say the engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite Wayfinder and discover one’s identity is never out of reach.

Disney invites you to journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

Travel into the world of Beauty and the Beast and see Belle show what it means to be fearless and make friends in the enchanted castle. Watch her step outside of ordinary into extraordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. The audience will watch and learn as she looks beyond the Beast’s harsh exterior to reach his gentle heart.

Finally join Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, Flynn and Cinderella and witness each character’s unique qualities and talents who inspire children around the world to discover their inner hero.

Officials say Disney on Ice Preferred Customers can buy tickets in advance starting November 8 to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on November 15. Fans can sign up to be a Disney on Ice Preferred Customer to gain exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be bought at the Disney on Ice website. According to Disney, each guest aged two and up must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney on Ice show ticket to attend, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Show Dates: