HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eddie Griffin will bring his stand-up comedy to the Evansville Victory Theatre on July 1.

Griffin has produced several comedy specials since 1990, and has appeared in over 50 films. Comedy Central has honored Griffin as one of the top 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 24. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.