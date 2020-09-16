Commissioners proclaim Sept. 15th as “Find Dawnita Day”

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners passed a missing persons awareness proclamation Tuesday, making September 15, 2020 “Find Dawnita Day.”

Forty-four-year-old Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen father’s day weekend.

Commissioners hope this proclamation will give families of missing persons a chance to be seen and heard.

Commissioner Jeff Hatfield says 12 people from the Evansville area currently missing.

“We want the community to know, even though this started with our loss and our hearts being broken, that we want to take all of this pain and turn it into something positive. So this won’t be the last time that you hear from us because we are going to start an organization,” said Nora Martin at Tuesday’s meeting.

If anyone has information on Dawnita’s whereabouts, or any other missing person, call the Evansville Police Tip Line at 812-436-7979.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)