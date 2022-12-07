EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local Non-Profit is asking the community to help celebrate a big milestone

The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville is known for helping out local youth and turned 65 on Wednesday. They ask the community to help celebrate this by donating to the various programs they have for children aged 5 to 17.

“We offer something for every kid. You know, we’ve got computer classes, we’ve got fitness classes. We have all the sport leagues,” says Executive Director, Ron Ryan. “But we also do technology. Our kids build computers. Our kids program computers. So, you just look back at 65 years of how many kids have been touched in this community.”

Ryan says this weekend the club will take the kids to shop and meet Santa.

