HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness is partnering with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department to host a Community Celebration Cookout on Friday, November 10.

The cookout which is being held at the Jasper Riverwalk Shelter House, will begin at 3:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 p.m. with free food while supplies lasts. The cookout also gives an opportunity to showcase the first ever suicided prevention resource car in Dubois County that will be launched next week.

The organizations invite the community to take part in the free event and help continue to work towards spreading more mental health awareness in Dubois County.