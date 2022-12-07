EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Wednesday the city of Evansville will be receiving $987,405 in state matching fund for road projects.

Reports say Evansville was among 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties to receive over $119 million in funds through the Community Crossings initiative. The initiative is a part of the Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Road program through the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) which has provided Evansville $2.7 million since it started in 2016.

“We’re appreciative of our partnership with Governor Holcomb and INDOT,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Half of our City Engineer’s Office 2023 Street Paving Program will be funded thanks to Community Crossings.”

The roads include:

Claremont Avenue

N. Green River Road

N. Stockwell Road

Newburgh Road

S. Green River Road

SE 3rd Street

Telephone Road

Click here to see a map of all the planned road projects.