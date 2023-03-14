EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thanks to community support, Hangers EVSC student clothing center is going to be able to provide dresses to dozens of kids, days before a father-daughter dance.

“It has just been exceptional and more than we could ever imagine that it would ever be,” said David Schutte, Hangers director. “We don’t typically keep a lot of little girl dresses.”

Lincoln Elementary School asked Hangers for help. They sprang into action.

Within hours of a social media post, dozens of people were arriving to donate dresses.

Helen Tam was out running errands when she saw the post.

“I was just at Walmart shopping and saw a clearance and just thought I would grab a bunch of dresses,” said Tam.

Tam knows what it is like to be a single parent and live on a tight budget. Now she helps in any way she can.

“It is truly rewarding.”

Dresses came in faster than volunteers could get them on the rack.

“We have not been counting them but they have been non-stop,” said Schutte. “Goodness, they are going to have so many choices. We will give them two dresses now. One for the dance and another one for Easter or church or whatever, because we have been so blessed with the donations we have received. It’s been phenomenal.”

The students are expected to come Wednesday to pick out a dress for the dance on Friday. Schutte said he owes the community a big thank you.

“You amaze me with your generosity with what you do and how you responded to a simple non-profit for something like dresses. Our community has just amazed us with their response.”

The center said they need dresses in sizes 16, 18 and 20.

