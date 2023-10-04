OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Lanham Brothers are asking for community help to set the world record for largest bluegrass band.

Randy Lanham says there hasn’t been a Guinness Book of World Record set for this yet and is planning to tackle it at the third annual John Lanham Jam Day.

The free event will take place on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pioneer village in Yellow Creek Park.

The education director says they’ll need at least 250 people to sing and play instruments.

“We’ll have like 6 different cameras filming. We’ll have a drone flying over top filming. We have 2 stewards; We’ve got our Kentucky state trooper, Corey king. Our local sheriff, Brad Youngman is gonna be there to officially witness this,” said Lanham.

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken”, in the key of G, is the song of choice.

Officials say people can practice along with a Youtube video posted online, you can find that video here.