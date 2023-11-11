GRANDVIEW, Ind. (WEHT)- A community in Spencer County is coming together to help a 4-year-old girl burned in an accident recover.

Fire departments in Spencer County worked with the EMA office to host a pancake benefit fundraiser at the Grandview Civic Center and were able to raise $7,400 for the Cain Family.

“I was one of the first responders there… and I felt like I needed to do something for the family,” says Mike Cameron, the Grandview Fire Chief.

The fire department says the accident happened the night of October 23rd, as 4-year-old Elsie Cain and her 14 year-old sister, Eliza, were trying too make smores in a special cooker. The family says the cooker exploded. Elsie and Eliza both suffered burns and were flown to the Vanderbilt Hospital Burn Unit. Eliza was treated for burns on her legs and released. But Elsie’s injuries were more severe. She suffered second and third degree burns on nearly 70% of her body, and has been in the hospital since the accident. She was recently transferred to Shrine’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio to continue treatment.

“They are a good and strong family,” says Stephanie Melton, the Spencer County EMA Director.

Melton works with Elsie’s mom, Ginger, who is on the Spencer County EMA Search and Rescue Team, the Daviess County Rescue Team, and works with Misfit Hounds Rescue.

“We all work together because we are a small community. We know each other very well,” Melton says.

All of the fund raised will help the Cain Family with medical, food, and travel expenses.