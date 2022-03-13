Central City Ky. (WEHT)- Having faith in something we can’t see can be a hard concept to grasp. But for one seven-year-old girl it has been a staple in overcoming struggles no child should have to face.

Kenzie Hughes was just 15 months old when her parents got divorced. Six years later, she’s at the center of a custody battle.

“We’re still fighting and figuring out ways to keep her safe,” said Kenzie’s mom. Samantha Hughes.

The custody battle is having a significant impact on Kenzie both mentally and physically. To help with this- Kenzie has been in therapy.

“She’s been diagnosed with night terrors, she’s had eczema and asthma her whole life,” Kenzie’s mom said.

Kenzie currently has supervised visitation with her dad. The past two times she has stayed with him and his parents, she has gone to the hospital due to asthma attacks.

In the midst of everything going on, Kenzie says singing gives her comfort. But most of all, there is one thing Kenzie and her mom say is keeping them strong, faith.

“She says God got us. And she will always pray, she always have faith, and wants to learn,” her mom said.

Today, Kenzie’s mom surprised her with a special prayer and invited her family and friends to come to her favorite cross at Spring Hill Cemetery in Central City.

“She wanted to gather everyone up and thank everyone for being so supportive of her and praying for her,” her mom said.

“I always know that he’s in my heart,” Kenzie said.