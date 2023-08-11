HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Throughout this week, the EVSC has slowly been welcoming students back for the new school year, and today for the first time, all students will be in their respective schools at the same time.

Some students will have extra greeters when they arrive today. This is part of the 2023 Million Fathers March. Million Fathers March is an annual initiative that encourages the community to take their students to school on the first day that everyone is together.

It’s supported by the Evansville commission on the social status of African American males, the Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy and Break of Life Kingdom Ministries. The groups will be represented at Lincoln, Lodge and Glenwood schools today greeting students as they arrive for class.