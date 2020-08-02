Community members speak out on highway project

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Dubois county residents gathered at the steps of the county courthouse Saturday with signs and shirts showing their disapproval for the Mid-States Corridor highway project.

The rushing sound of this back yard creek and the look on her little girl’s face when she plays with her animals is what Ataile Schroering isn’t willing to give up for convenience, “for you to tell me you need to spend 19 million dollars per mile to save maybe 7 minutes when I go to see my brother, I think that that’s absurd.”

Schroering is one of the many people from Dubois county who gathered at the county courthouse in protest of the multi-million dollar Mid-States Corridor highway project.

“You’ve got elderly people who might have to up and move. They may have lived there for 80 90 years and they’re going to have to start all over,” Clint Breitwieser says.

The project would connect southern Indiana to I-69 in the northern part of the state.

Right now- there are five possible routes the project could take.

A Spokesperson for Mid-States Corridor says:

“It’s important for the project team to consider a wide range of alternatives, including a no-build alternative. Benefits, impacts and costs are evaluated to identify a preferred corridor.” Mindy Peterson

Right now the project is in the environmental study. The environmental impacts are too much for some especially since one of the proposed routes could go through the Hoosier National Forest.

“There’s no justification for tearing up farm or forest land,” Jeff Stant is the executive director for the Indiana Forest Alliance he says he wants to help. “We do not support building some new terrain expressway. “

The Mid- States Corridor spokesperson continues to say they are still in the early phases of the environmental study so no decisions have been made. The right of way will be defined in tier two. But that won’t be until 2021.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)