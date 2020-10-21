Community reacts to Pope Francis endorsing gay civil unions

(WEHT)–Some people are saying Pope Francis will eventually be remembered as the most progressive pope in history, but others say he better reconsider backing the LGBTQ community.

People in the LGBTQ community tell Eyewitness News they are happy to see the Pope supporting their right to have a family.

“I’m excited for every catholic LGBTQ person who ever struggled who got to hear that and found some comfort in it,” said Julie Robinson, Vice President of Tri-State Alliance. Robinson said she is disheartened to hear him talk about civil unions not marriage. “Civil unions legally translates to some protections or most protections in the best case scenario basically. It’s never separate but equal is ever equal.”

Robinson said scaling back to just civil union rights would take away federally protected rights to gay couples now that gay marriage is legal in the U.S.

Some Catholics say allowing gay marriage and civil unions are both wrong.

“Marriage is made for procreation,” explained Patrick Schmitt. He was raised Catholic and is upset to know the Pope is endorsing gay civil union. “I hope there would be enough resistance that the Holy Father change his mind.”

Baylee Long tells Eyewitness News now that she has come out as gay, she isn’t sure if she’ll ever join a church again, but she is thankful to see religious leaders become more open minded.



“For me personally, considering going back in religion, the worst part about it are other people of that faith and the cherry picking of the bible and doing different things with scriptures that keeps me on the path that I’m on it does not want to make me want to be part of a church,” explained Long.

Eyewitness News reached out to the diocese of Evansville and Owensboro. Bishops are wanting to watch the documentary before commenting on the Pope’s endorsement.

