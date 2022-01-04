Community says goodbye as Deputy Riley laid to rest

CISNE, Ill. (WEHT) – Many in the Wayne County community lined the streets as Deputy Sean Riley’s funeral procession made its way through Fairfield and Cisne, heading to Deputy Riley’s final resting place at the Cisne Cemetery.

Among the procession were more than 125 patrol cars from police departments around the region, including Jeffersonville, Peoria, and even as far north as Chicago. One resident tells Eyewitness News that those that either knew Deputy Riley personally or not much at all were impacted by this tragedy, but the community will help one another cope with this loss.