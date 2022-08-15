Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The investigation will eventually end, but the tragedy will remain for years n the hearts of those people who lived throughout it. As families devastated by the explosion think about their next step, the community is rallying around them and showing their support. Local groups like the Salvation Army are already looking at ways to help them on a long-term basis.

“It has been rough; every family has a different story. We have seen people who have lost absolutely everything and people who are shaken up and just head windows break. But they are all impacted in some way, shape, or form,” said Jada Smith, the Salvation Army Social Services Coordinator.

For the past few days, the Salvation Army has been in immediate response mode, making sure families have a place to stay and meals to eat. Now, they are preparing to shift their focus.

“What does the long-term mean, do they have furniture in their house, or where is their house. Some will be able to move back in the area after it is cleaned, and others will have to start all over again,” said Major Jason Poff, Salvation Army Core Officer.

The community is stepping up to help jumpstart the process. Stephen horning owns the Dojo Recording Studio in Weinbach, six blocks away from the blast site. He says he had minor damage to his business. After talking with families who lost everything, Horning decided to start a Facebook group called “Weinbach Ave Disaster Relief Coalition.” Here, families can post what they need and get help.

“We needed somewhere to put all that information about the different funds for families as they come through, and fundraisers,” said Horning.

One of those fundraisers takes place on August 28th at State 2 at Studio 321 on Congress Avenue in Evansville. Horning was already planning to have a concert, but after last week’s tragedy, he decided to turn it into a fundraiser.

“The venue has agreed to give back portions of their beer and concession sales. And I am pretty sure we are going to have some food trucks out there doing the same thing,” he said.

Horning says that 100% of the proceeds raised during the event will go back to the families devastated by the explosion. More information about the event will be released in the coming weeks.