NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) — Each year, furnace repair service, A+ Derr says they celebrate Veteran’s Day by donating a full air conditioning and furnace system to a deserving veteran.

“Really?! That is so cool!,” says Joey McBride.

Joey McBride and his Wife say they try to dedicate as much time as possible to the community and military organizations in the area they live. They say their old furnace and air conditioning unit was nearly 3 decades old and the timing of this donation was an answered prayer.

“Veterans gave us more than we can ever ask for. It’s why we got to work everyday, and we have a lot of veterans that work for A+ Derr as well. It’s a good cause and it means a lot to the guys,” says Jacob Tison, the sales manager for the repair company.

So, they let the community share stories about their favorite hometown heroes.

15-year-veteran, Joey McBride is the lucky winner this year.

“I got a call Friday. I had to run back to the truck [and] tell Keri ‘hey, we won!’. She was excited,” says Joey McBride.

His wife, Keri says they’ve made numerous repairs on their house and a new unit was out of their budget.

After missing out the year before, she decided it was time to bring in the big guns.

“It went from year to year, to month to month, to day to day, to pray if it was gonna work for the next time. There are so many people Joey helps in the community everyday. [I said] let me reach out to some other folks to help me this year,” says McBride’s Wife.

McBride is a Chaplan for American Legion, Downtown Evansville’s Junior Vice Commander-In- Chief for the VFW post, a life member with AM vets and the list goes on.

“From what we were told, we ended up with one of the biggest nominations around. They talked a lot about his service dog brave. He’s a heck of a guy, he’s a big part of our community and we’re just thankful to have him around here. A+ Derr can’t be happier to put this in for him,” says Tison.

McBride’s biggest impact reflects back to him through his life partner.

“This is God’s timing and the blessing is just unbelievable. I can’t say enough about my husband, he’s amazing. I just feel blessed to serve alongside of him, in our community, in all the various ways that we do,” says Keri McBride.

Joey says he’s excited to give his service dog, Brave, a warmer place to sleep.