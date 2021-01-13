Concern grows over tenants’ rights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the Evansville City Council works on an ordinance aimed at educating renters and protecting both tenants and landlords, one young Evansville family fears their property owner is taking advantage of them.

Jordan Sauer said he thought he was going to move in to a great starter home for his family. He signed a contract, sight unseen, but move-in day took an unpredictable turn.

“That’s when I instantly found out about the mold, the leaking sinks, the busted open walls and things like that,” explained Sauer. “And finding out where the mold actually come from which was underneath the house which is ten inches worth of water that they’ve as you can see pumped out.”

Sauer said he still doesn’t feel comfortable moving his family in, but has already paid the deposit.

“With me signing the lease, I don’t know if I’m going to be held responsible even though I haven’t moved in or anything,” Sauer said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the property management company. They tell us they are working on resolving these issues, but Sauer said he has been given the runaround.

“Their contractor says it was- it looked like surface mildew,” said Sauer. “But the specialist said that the house was just plum full of mold.”

Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton said these situations happen, which is why the city council is working with the Property Owners & Managers Association to make an ordinance to help protect landlords and renters.

“If there’s a negligent landlord or property owner, they need to be held responsible and if that means there’s going to be a fine or a lean put on the property, so be it,” Burton said.

