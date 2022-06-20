Ferdinand, Ind. (WEHT)– Meat may not be the only thing on Ferdinand Processing property in the near future. The owners are also looking into creating a gun manufacturing plant.

But not everyone is on board.

“I just don’t want this next to me, I mean 20 feet from my back door,” said Laura Bieker.

Bieker lives next door to the plant owners, Paul and Paula Gogel — they have submitted an application to the Ferdinand Board of Zoning Appeals, asking for a small-scale firearm and ammunition assembly plant.

Bieker says she and her neighbors received a public hearing notice in the mail.

“I have grandkids come over and we play outside, and I don’t want to think that someone 20 feet away from me could be assembling guns,” she said.

The facility would be on the Gogel’s property, next to the meat processing plant. Currently, the Gogel’s process meat and have a small gun shop, but they want to expand their service by manufacturing ammunition too.

Others say a shop like this could benefit the community.

“I think it would be great for the community and bring jobs and bring more money to the town,” said Steven Pancake.

Pancake is an avid hunter and encourages the community to keep an open mind.

“I think that everybody needs to step back and take a look at possibilities and everything that could perspire through this,” he said.

In order to do this, the Gogels have to apply for a Type 07 Federal Firearms License. This requires a green light from the zoning board. The rezoning hearing is set for June 22nd. We talked with the Gogels , who declined an on camera interview.