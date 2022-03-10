INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Eight District Congressman Larry Bucshon released the following statement on Thursday after the Consumer Price Index showed inflation continuing to run at the highest pace in 40 years:

The latest Consumer Price Index report released today showed that inflation numbers have yet again risen to a new generational high, going up .8% last month alone, bringing costs for Hoosiers up 7.9% from February of last year. Families continue to feel this as they buy the things they need most such as, gas (+38%), groceries (+8.6%), rent (+4.7%), and clothes (+6.6). This relentless surge in inflation is a direct result of the reckless tax and spend policies championed by the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats. At what point will my colleagues across the aisle realize that these policies are failing our nation and begin to get our fiscal house in order to prioritize the family budget over the federal budget?

Congressman Larry Bucshon