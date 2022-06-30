OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Congressman Brett Guthrie paid a visit to Owensboro on June 30 to recognize a group of Apollo High School students on a big accomplishment.

Matisse Dalton, Braxton Powers, and Kyla Thompson was the team of students who created the app, Vocal. They won third place overall in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

Guthrie hosts this challenge annually in Kentucky’s second district to encourage students to practice, learn and create new coding skills that will help them obtain jobs in the future. The winners are then chosen by a panel of computer science experts who reside in Kentucky’s second district.

Their app, Vocal, focuses on helping give those with speech impediments a voice to express themselves.