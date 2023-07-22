EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Construction has started on Chipotle’s new West Side location in Evansville.

Documents from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security confirm the project is located at 4710 W Lloyd Expressway near Red Bank Road.

There has been activity at the site with heavy equiptment getting the site prepared.

An opening date for the new restaurant location has not been announced.

Chipotle already has an Evansville location on Green River Road.

Documents show there are also plans for new locations at 2800 N Green River Road and 1310 Hirschland Road.