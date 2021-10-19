Contractors continue work on Apollo High School expansion

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Construction is continuing on the expansion at Apollo High School.

Contractors recently finished a connector to the new wing on Gemini Drive, and interior work and metal roof panel installation is still going on. The 66,000 square foot addition will add up to 30 new classrooms. School officials expect to move in to the new section by the start of the second semester.

This expansion is part of the third phase of construction and renovations at the nearly 50 year old school. The next phase of renovations is scheduled to start this upcoming January.