Conventions returning to Owensboro after COVID pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Conventions and other events are making their way back to the Owensboro Convention Center.

They recently hosted the Kentucky Waste and Wastewater Operators Association conference and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster was held in person for the first time in more than a year.

Convention Center GM Laura Alexander says they’ve recovered about 80-percent of business lost during the pandemic and are seeing more bookings for the new fiscal year. “We are already seeing an increase in the number of events that we have booked that generate hotel rooms. Those events are actually going to have the highest hotel room occupancy.

But Alexander warns the convention industry nationwide may not recover for another two or three years.