(WEHT) – Some cookie cakes sold at Wal-Mart nationwide are being recalled due to undeclared peanuts.

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC is recalling LOT #1133 of the Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is packed in a 12” x 12” container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label. LOT# 1133 can be found printed in black ink on the top of the package. The UPC code is 0074736651210.

No illnesses have been reported.

Click here for more information.