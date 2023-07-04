HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Monday, July 10 will mark the start of the 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana. The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know that they and their loved ones are not forgotten.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana. The motto of Cops Cycling for Survivors is ‘Riding to Remember’ and each year the group works to honor officers killed in the line of duty throughout Indiana’s history.

While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all of Indiana’s line of duty death officers, this year’s ride pays special tribute to the 4 officers who died in 2022, as well as Officer Gary Weinke, who was recognized by officials as a line of duty death in 2022:

Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carrol County Sheriff’s Office. EoW: January 29, 2022

Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. EoW: March 29, 2022

Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department. Eow: July 31, 2022

Police Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department. EoW: September 18, 2022

Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction. EoW: April 25, 2020.

Officers recognized by state and federal officials as line of duty deaths in 2023 will be honored in 2024.

The departure ceremony is planed for 8 a.m. Eastern Time at the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial in downtown Indianapolis, with the ride scheduled to conclude the afternoon of July 22 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section. The closing ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with Indiana State Police Superintendent Dough Carter to provide the closing message.

For more information on Cops Cycling for Survivors, visit their website here.