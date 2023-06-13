HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After a hiatus, the Cornhole Tournament of Champions has returned to Dubois County.

This year, the Rotary Club of Dubois County has taken over the summer event series.

The tournament kicked off last weekend but teams can still register to compete.

Here is the calendar for the tournament:

Friday, June 16th – Ferdinand HeimatFest (18th Street Park)

Registration: 6 pm | Throw: 7 pm

– Saturday, August 5th – Jasper Strassenfest (near Alexander School House)

Registration: 11 am | Throw: 12 pm

– Saturday, August 19th – St. Anthony Fireman’s Fest (exact location TBD)

Registration: 11 am | Throw: 12 pm

– Saturday, September 16th – Holland Fest (exact location TBD)

Registration: 1 pm | Throw: 2 pm

To register to compete email: rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com