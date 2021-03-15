1 million vaccines have been administered in Kentucky

The 1 millionth COVID vaccine was administered in Kentucky on March 15, 2021.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) The 1 millionth Kentuckian received the COVID vaccine during a ceremony at the state Capitol Monday.

The first COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on Dec. 14. Now, three months later, 1 million Kentuckians have gotten the shot. In our Kentucky counties, the first vaccines were administered on Dec. 16 at Baptist Health Madisonville.

Just days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated, the state was reporting more than 3,500 new daily COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate close to 9-percent. The state’s positivity rate is now below 4-percent.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)