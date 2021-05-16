1,248 new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois, 24 additional deaths

Indiana Cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,366,268 cases, including 22,439 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,013 specimens for a total of 23,813,589.

As of last night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 9-15 is 2.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9-15 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses.

Yesterday, 53,335 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

