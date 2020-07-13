26 new COVID-19 cases reported at long-term care facility in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) In their daily update, the Green River District Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Of those, 26 — 16 residents and 10 faculty — are associated with a long-term care facility.
The GRDHD also reported 14 news cases in Daviess County, 5 in Hancock County, 4 in Henderson, and 1 in McLean. Sixteen cases are reportedly hospitalized.
(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)
