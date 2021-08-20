27 Deaconess patients are on ventilators, all are not vaccinated

(WEHT)– Deaconess released its COVID hospitalizations as of August 20.

There are 141 COVID patients being hospitalized. All have tested positive for the virus. Of those hospitalized patients, 119 are not vaccinated and 22 are vaccinated.

46 COVID patients are in the ICU. 44 of those patients in the intensive care unit are not vaccinated, but two are vaccinated.

27 COVID patients are on ventilators. All of those patients are unvaccinated against the virus.