(WEHT)– The pandemic has motivated 16% of Americans to finalize their burial plans, according to a survey done by Choice Mutual Insurance Agency. In January of 2020, researchers surveyed 1,500 Americans about their burial preferences, but since then the pandemic has impacted their funeral plans.

Their findings found 16% of Americans were motivated by the pandemic to finalize or determine their burial plans. 49% of Latinx Americans said their preferences have changed due to the pandemic.