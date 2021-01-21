3,733 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths reported by ISDH

Gov. Holcomb is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. You will be able to view the live stream here.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,733 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 64 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.8%, with a cumulative rate of 10.8% positive.

As of January 18, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 in Yellow, 57 in Orange and 34 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,303 total COVID-19 patients: 1,845 confirmed and 458 under investigation.

ISDH says 27% of ICU beds and 73.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.