LIVE: Gov. Holcomb giving weekly COVID update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,214 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 80 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 16.3%, with a cumulative rate of 10.7% positive.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 35 in Orange and 57 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,782 total COVID-19 patients: 2,497 confirmed and 285 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.6% of ICU beds and 70.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)