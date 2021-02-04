80 new vaccination locations added in Illinois

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

(ILLINOIS) The number of coronavirus disease vaccination locations across Illinois continues to increase. On Thursday, 80 new locations were added to the list of COVID-19 vaccination locations, bringing the total number of vaccination locations to 390.

Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, and Walgreens pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state is currently in phase 1b in the vaccination process which includes frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over. Frontline essential workers are: first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker modified the state’s vaccine rollout plan to allow state lawmakers to jump ahead into Phase 1B. The decision comes as the state is recalling some “excess” vaccines intended for patients in long term care facilities in Phase 1A.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)