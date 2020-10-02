A look at COVID-19 cases at Tri-State long-term care facilities

(WEHT) It’s almost flu season and we’re still battling the coronavirus. And just like the flu, the coronavirus poses more of a danger to those over the age of 65 or people with previous medical conditions. On Friday, Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville reported its 12th death from the disease. On Thursday, Pike County reported an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Here is a look at cases LTC cases in our area, new and recovered, according to each state’s COVID dashboard. The numbers are as reported on Oct. 2, 2020.

KENTUCKY LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES

Daviess County

Heritage Place Assisted Living: 1 new resident, 0 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 3 total; 1 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

1 new resident, 0 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 3 total; 1 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total One Park Place: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 staff cases

0 new residents, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 staff cases Owensboro Center: 0 new residents, 3 recovered, 0 active, 1 death, 4 total; 0 new staff, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total

0 new residents, 3 recovered, 0 active, 1 death, 4 total; 0 new staff, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total Signature Health at Hillcrest: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 18 active, 2 deaths, 20 total; 0 new staff, 7 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 10 total

0 new residents, 0 recovered, 18 active, 2 deaths, 20 total; 0 new staff, 7 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 10 total The Transitional Care Center of Owensboro: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 2 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 2 total Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

0 new residents, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total Wellington Parc: 2 new residents, 0 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total

Hancock County

Heartland Villa Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

Henderson County

Colonial Senior Living : 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 new residents, 21 recovered, 1 active, 6 deaths, 28 total; 0 new, 22 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 22 total

0 new residents, 21 recovered, 1 active, 6 deaths, 28 total; 0 new, 22 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 22 total Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility: 1 new resident, 0 recovered, 34 active, 0 deaths, 34 total; 3 new, 12 recovered, 21 active, 0 deaths, 33 total

Hopkins County

Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total Hillside Center: 0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 2 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 2 total

0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 2 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 2 total Joseph Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 2 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 3 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 2 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 3 total Madisonville Health & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 4 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 7 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 4 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 7 total Oak Ridge Senior Living: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home: 0 new residents, 45 recovered, 0 active, 24 deaths, 69 total; 0 new staff, 25 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 27 total

The Oaks PCH Madisonville: 0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 staff cases

0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 staff cases The Paragon of Madisonville: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total Tradewater Pointe: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

McLean County

Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 2 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total

Muhlenberg County

Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation: 0 new residents, 2 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 new staff, 11 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 11 total

0 new residents, 2 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 new staff, 11 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 11 total Maple Health and Rehabilitation: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

Ohio County

Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center Inc: 0 new residents, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total; 0 new staff, 5 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 5 total

0 new residents, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total; 0 new staff, 5 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 5 total Signature Healthcare of Hartford Rehab & Wellness Center: 0 new residents, 31 recovered, 0 active, 8 deaths, 39 total; 0 new staff, 29 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 31 total

0 new residents, 31 recovered, 0 active, 8 deaths, 39 total; 0 new staff, 29 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 31 total Fordsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 staff cases

Union County

Breckinridge Place: 0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 6 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 6 total

0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 6 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 6 total Morganfield Nursing & Rehab: 0 new residents, 26 recovered, 19 active, 1 death, 46 total; 0 new staff, 20 recovered, 16 active, 0 deaths, 36 total

Webster County

Redbanks Colonial Terrace: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 29 active, 0 deaths, 29 total; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 8 active, 0 deaths, 8 total

0 new residents, 0 recovered, 29 active, 0 deaths, 29 total; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 8 active, 0 deaths, 8 total Shemwell Healthcare: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total

INDIANA LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES

Dubois County

Scenic Hills at the Monastery: 0 new residents, 0 new deaths, <5 total, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 staff total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, 0 new deaths, <5 total, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 staff total, 0 deaths The Waters of Huntingburg: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Brookside Village: 0 new residents, 0 new deaths, <5 total, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, 0 new deaths, <5 total, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Cathedral Health Care Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Memorial Hospital – Skilled Caring Center: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Good Samaritan Society Northwood Retirement Comm: 0 new residents, 8 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, 8 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC Timbers of Jasper: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths St Charles Health Campus: <5 new residents, <5 new deaths, 33 total, 10 deaths; <5 new staff, 23 total, 0 deaths

Gibson County

HHC-ASC Good Samaritan Home & Rehabilitative Center: 15 new residents, 26 total, <5 new deaths, <5 deaths; 9 new staff, 33 total, 0 deaths

15 new residents, 26 total, <5 new deaths, <5 deaths; 9 new staff, 33 total, 0 deaths The Waters of Princeton: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Riveroaks Health Campus: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Transcendent Healthcare of Owensville: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

Pike County

Amber Manor Care Center: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths

Daviess County

Loogootee Nursing Center: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Bertha D Garten Ketcham Memorial Center: 0 new residents, 28 total, 0 new deaths, 14 deaths; <5 new staff, 24 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, 28 total, 0 new deaths, 14 deaths; <5 new staff, 24 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC Eastgate Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC Prairie Village Nursing & Rehab: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Villages at Oak Ridge: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

Perry County

Oakwood Health Campus : 0 new residents, 36 total, 0 new deaths, 12 deaths; 0 new staff, 20 total, 0 deaths

: 0 new residents, 36 total, 0 new deaths, 12 deaths; 0 new staff, 20 total, 0 deaths Golden Living Center – Lincoln Hills : 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

Spencer County

HHC-ASC Willowdale Village: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 staff cases

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 staff cases Miller’s Merry Manor – Rockport: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths

Warrick County

Transcendent Healthcare North: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Transcendent Healthcare of Boonville: 5 new residents, 8 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, 7 total, 0 deaths

5 new residents, 8 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, 7 total, 0 deaths Woodmont Health Campus: 29 new residents, 41 total, 8 new deaths, 10 deaths; 21 new staff, 23 total, 0 deaths

29 new residents, 41 total, 8 new deaths, 10 deaths; 21 new staff, 23 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Bell Oaks Place: 6 new residents, 7 total, 0 deaths; 5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths

6 new residents, 7 total, 0 deaths; 5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths Golden Living Center – Woodlands: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

Woodlands: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths The Village at Hamilton Pointe: 0 new residents, 36 total, 0 new deaths, 12 deaths; <5 new staff, 32 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, 36 total, 0 new deaths, 12 deaths; <5 new staff, 32 total, 0 deaths Signature Healthcare of Newburgh: <5 new residents, 49 total, 0 new deaths, 13 deaths; 0 new staff, 13 total, 0 deaths

<5 new residents, 49 total, 0 new deaths, 13 deaths; 0 new staff, 13 total, 0 deaths Atria – Newburgh: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Newburgh Health Care: 6 new residents, 7 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

Vanderburgh County

North River Health Campus: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Bethel Manor: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Solarbron Terrace: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths West River Health Campus: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC Park Terrace Village: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center: <5 new residents, 37 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 13 total, 0 deaths

<5 new residents, 37 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 13 total, 0 deaths Heritage Center: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 9 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 9 total, 0 deaths The Village at Holiday Healthcare: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC North Park Nursing Center: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths Braun’s Nursing Home: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths, 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths, 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths HHC-ASC Columbia Healthcare Center: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths Silver Birch of Evansville: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Riverwalk Communities: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Golden Living Center – Brentwood: 12 new residents, 34 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 9 total, 0 deaths

12 new residents, 34 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 9 total, 0 deaths University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Good Samaritan Home Health Center: 0 new residents, 7 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 8 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, 7 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 8 total, 0 deaths River Pointe Health Campus: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Walnut Creek Alzheimer’s: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths Evansville Protestant Home: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths

ILLINOIS LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES

Wabash County

Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation: 6 cases, 0 deaths

6 cases, 0 deaths Villas of Holly Brook: 3 cases, 0 deaths

Wayne County

Aperion Care Fairfield: 6 cases, 1 death

6 cases, 1 death Cisne Rehab and Health Case Center: 2 cases, 0 deaths

White County

Carmi Manor: 3 cases, 0 deaths

3 cases, 0 deaths Wabash Christian Retirement: 5 cases, 0 deaths

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 2, 2020)