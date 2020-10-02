A look at COVID-19 cases at Tri-State long-term care facilities

(WEHT) It’s almost flu season and we’re still battling the coronavirus. And just like the flu, the coronavirus poses more of a danger to those over the age of 65 or people with previous medical conditions. On Friday, Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville reported its 12th death from the disease. On Thursday, Pike County reported an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
Here is a look at cases LTC cases in our area, new and recovered, according to each state’s COVID dashboard. The numbers are as reported on Oct. 2, 2020.
KENTUCKY LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES
Daviess County
- Heritage Place Assisted Living: 1 new resident, 0 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 3 total; 1 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
- One Park Place: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 staff cases
- Owensboro Center: 0 new residents, 3 recovered, 0 active, 1 death, 4 total; 0 new staff, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total
- Signature Health at Hillcrest: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 18 active, 2 deaths, 20 total; 0 new staff, 7 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 10 total
- The Transitional Care Center of Owensboro: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 2 total
- Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
- Wellington Parc: 2 new residents, 0 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total
Hancock County
- Heartland Villa Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
Henderson County
- Colonial Senior Living: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
- Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 new residents, 21 recovered, 1 active, 6 deaths, 28 total; 0 new, 22 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 22 total
- Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility: 1 new resident, 0 recovered, 34 active, 0 deaths, 34 total; 3 new, 12 recovered, 21 active, 0 deaths, 33 total
Hopkins County
- Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total
- Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total
- Hillside Center: 0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 2 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 2 total
- Joseph Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 2 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 3 total
- Madisonville Health & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 4 recovered, 3 active, 0 deaths, 7 total
- Oak Ridge Senior Living: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
- Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home: 0 new residents, 45 recovered, 0 active, 24 deaths, 69 total; 0 new staff, 25 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 27 total
- The Oaks PCH Madisonville: 0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 staff cases
- The Paragon of Madisonville: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
- Tradewater Pointe: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 1 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
McLean County
- Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 2 new staff, 1 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 3 total
Muhlenberg County
- Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation: 0 new residents, 2 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 new staff, 11 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 11 total
- Maple Health and Rehabilitation: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
Ohio County
- Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center Inc: 0 new residents, 3 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 3 total; 0 new staff, 5 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 5 total
- Signature Healthcare of Hartford Rehab & Wellness Center: 0 new residents, 31 recovered, 0 active, 8 deaths, 39 total; 0 new staff, 29 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 31 total
- Fordsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 2 active, 0 deaths, 2 total; 0 staff cases
Union County
- Breckinridge Place: 0 new residents, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total; 0 new staff, 6 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 6 total
- Morganfield Nursing & Rehab: 0 new residents, 26 recovered, 19 active, 1 death, 46 total; 0 new staff, 20 recovered, 16 active, 0 deaths, 36 total
Webster County
- Redbanks Colonial Terrace: 0 new residents, 0 recovered, 29 active, 0 deaths, 29 total; 0 new staff, 0 recovered, 8 active, 0 deaths, 8 total
- Shemwell Healthcare: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, 1 recovered, 0 active, 0 deaths, 1 total
INDIANA LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES
Dubois County
- Scenic Hills at the Monastery: 0 new residents, 0 new deaths, <5 total, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 staff total, 0 deaths
- The Waters of Huntingburg: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Brookside Village: 0 new residents, 0 new deaths, <5 total, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Cathedral Health Care Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Memorial Hospital – Skilled Caring Center: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Good Samaritan Society Northwood Retirement Comm: 0 new residents, 8 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC Timbers of Jasper: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- St Charles Health Campus: <5 new residents, <5 new deaths, 33 total, 10 deaths; <5 new staff, 23 total, 0 deaths
Gibson County
- HHC-ASC Good Samaritan Home & Rehabilitative Center: 15 new residents, 26 total, <5 new deaths, <5 deaths; 9 new staff, 33 total, 0 deaths
- The Waters of Princeton: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Riveroaks Health Campus: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Transcendent Healthcare of Owensville: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
Pike County
- Amber Manor Care Center: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths
Daviess County
- Loogootee Nursing Center: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Bertha D Garten Ketcham Memorial Center: 0 new residents, 28 total, 0 new deaths, 14 deaths; <5 new staff, 24 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC Eastgate Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC Prairie Village Nursing & Rehab: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Villages at Oak Ridge: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
Perry County
- Oakwood Health Campus: 0 new residents, 36 total, 0 new deaths, 12 deaths; 0 new staff, 20 total, 0 deaths
- Golden Living Center – Lincoln Hills: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
Spencer County
- HHC-ASC Willowdale Village: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 staff cases
- Miller’s Merry Manor – Rockport: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths
Warrick County
- Transcendent Healthcare North: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Transcendent Healthcare of Boonville: 5 new residents, 8 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, 7 total, 0 deaths
- Woodmont Health Campus: 29 new residents, 41 total, 8 new deaths, 10 deaths; 21 new staff, 23 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Bell Oaks Place: 6 new residents, 7 total, 0 deaths; 5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths
- Golden Living Center – Woodlands: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- The Village at Hamilton Pointe: 0 new residents, 36 total, 0 new deaths, 12 deaths; <5 new staff, 32 total, 0 deaths
- Signature Healthcare of Newburgh: <5 new residents, 49 total, 0 new deaths, 13 deaths; 0 new staff, 13 total, 0 deaths
- Atria – Newburgh: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Newburgh Health Care: 6 new residents, 7 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
Vanderburgh County
- North River Health Campus: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Bethel Manor: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Solarbron Terrace: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- West River Health Campus: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC Park Terrace Village: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center: <5 new residents, 37 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 13 total, 0 deaths
- Heritage Center: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 9 total, 0 deaths
- The Village at Holiday Healthcare: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC North Park Nursing Center: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 6 total, 0 deaths
- Braun’s Nursing Home: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths, 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- HHC-ASC Columbia Healthcare Center: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, 5 total, 0 deaths
- Silver Birch of Evansville: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Riverwalk Communities: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Golden Living Center – Brentwood: 12 new residents, 34 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 9 total, 0 deaths
- University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Good Samaritan Home Health Center: 0 new residents, 7 total, 0 new deaths, <5 deaths; <5 new staff, 8 total, 0 deaths
- River Pointe Health Campus: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Walnut Creek Alzheimer’s: 0 new residents, <5 total, 0 deaths; 0 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
- Evansville Protestant Home: 0 resident cases; <5 new staff, <5 total, 0 deaths
ILLINOIS LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES
Wabash County
- Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation: 6 cases, 0 deaths
- Villas of Holly Brook: 3 cases, 0 deaths
Wayne County
- Aperion Care Fairfield: 6 cases, 1 death
- Cisne Rehab and Health Case Center: 2 cases, 0 deaths
White County
- Carmi Manor: 3 cases, 0 deaths
- Wabash Christian Retirement: 5 cases, 0 deaths
