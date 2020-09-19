Additional COVID-19 testing dates added for western Kentucky

(WEHT) The Green River District Health Department has reported 52 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases, 14 come from Daviess County, 11 come from Henderson County, and another 23 come from Union County. Webster County has reported two new cases, while McLean and Ohio Counties have each reported one new case.

Overall, there have been 2,871 cases in the Green River District Health Department. Of those, 32 people have died but 2,390 people have recovered. To receive a test, people must register online first.

Green River District Health Department Testing Dates

Location Dates Time Daviess County Health Center September 23 & 30 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Hancock County Health Center September 23 & 30 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Henderson County Health Center September 23 & 30 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. McLean County Health Center September 23 & 30 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ohio County Health Center September 23 & 30 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Union County Health Center September 23 & 30 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Webster County Health Center September 23 & 30 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

