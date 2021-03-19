After the struggles of the past year, teachers still hopeful about seeing students in the classroom

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– The Coronavirus pandemic made changes to how we live our daily lives. Educators told Eyewitness News it’s been a hard year in education.

“It’s the way that teachers are wired. We want to make sure everyone is successful. or as successful as they can be in the situation that we’re in,” said Lori Young, a high school chemistry and physics teacher.

Sadia Ragland said things were going according to plan in her visual arts classroom in March 2020, when the pandemic took over.

“And all of a sudden BAM! We just had to leave everything as is. We kind of expected maybe a week out or two, but we never returned,” Ragland said.

Teachers and other educators were left to get creative for the spring. Summer came with these students and teachers unable to say goodbye in person. Graduations were cancelled or held under different circumstances. Eric Young, an english teacher, said once summer came- more questions popped up about the fall.

“Just the unknowns of the school year and what it was going to be like were troubling in a lot of ways because we just didn’t know,” Young said.

Schools in Evansville and Vanderburgh County started later than anticipated in the fall of 2020. Young said desks were spaced out more and masks were a must. She said group work became a thing of the past.

“That’s what most of us remember when we were doing chemistry or physics type labs- being able to be with your friends during a lab situation and we weren’t allowed to do that this year,” Young said.

Ragland said students had to work more independently- and she was juggling more students with virtual learning paving the way as a trendsetter for education.

“Trying to teach in the class, along with on the computer, along with those students who were at home, and it’s a big juggle,” Ragland said.

Leaving educators to put in that overtime on a daily basis.

“I have actually had to record separate movies for students, I’ve had a lot of phone calls, I’ve had private google meets with students. Just so I can talk face to face with them in a “show me your work here and let’s talk about what’s going on,” Young said.

All of this to reach what they consider a new normal.

“I don’t think I will ever not have a mask with me. I will always have it. Even when masks are lifted I will always have it on my body or in my purse or in my car ready to go just in case,” Young said.

But these educators aren’t giving up hope. Ragland said she feels comfortable, and sees some positivity with vaccines becoming more available.

“I see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ragland said, “We kind of know what to expect and how to move forward from here.”

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)