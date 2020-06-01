Amazon offering permanent jobs to some temporary employees

(WEHT)- Amazon has announced it is offering permanent jobs to 125,000 employees, about 70 percent of the employees hired by the company since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers have been helping the company deal with increased demands as customers remain at home. Amazon says the permanent positions will be $15 an hour and start in June.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

