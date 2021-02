INDIANA (WEHT) You might have noticed a huge jump in reported deaths from COVID in our Indiana counties Thursday, but those deaths did not all occur on the previous day.

On Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Box announced that a year-end ISDH data audit showed 1,205 additional COVID-19 deaths for 2020 and 302 additional COVID-19 deaths for 2021. Those deaths were added to the dashboard on Thursday.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)