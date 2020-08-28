MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns sent an email to parents and guardians of students warning that because of an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases on campus, he may have to temporarily suspend on-campus courses or convert to remote instruction almost all on-campus courses for the remainder of the fall semester.

Mearns indicated in the letter that following a review of data the increase in cases is not linked to academic classrooms or spaces, or the residence halls and is apparently the result of poor personal choices some students are making primarily off campus.

How students behave this weekend could determine the future of instruction for the fall semester.

The choices our students make this weekend will impact whether we are able to continue to provide the on-campus experience that students have told us they value. For us to continue to provide that experience, everyone in the Ball State community, especially our students, must act responsibly. Geoffrey S. Mearns

Ball State University president

According to the letter, the University Police Department will respond to calls about large gathering involving people in close contact with one another without masks. If a student is caught violating the Student Code, the student will be referred to the office of Student Conduct for ‘investigation, adjudication and sanctioning.”

Mearns reminded students of what constitutes responsible behavior:

When you are inside any building, wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

When you are outside, wear a mask unless you can comfortably maintain at least six feet from another person.

Avoid all large gatherings, including crowded restaurants.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not go to class and avoid close contact with other people. Use the symptom checker and seek medical guidance.

and seek medical guidance. If you have been advised to isolate or quarantine, strictly follow the directions given to you by your health care provider.

