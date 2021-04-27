Baptist Health Madisonville closing mass vaccination clinic due to low demand

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Baptist Health Madisonville says their mass COVID vaccination clinic will stop taking first dose appointments on April 30, and will administer their last second doses on May 21. They say they are closing the clinic due to a steep decline in demand for the COVID vaccine.

Other local COVID vaccine clinic locations have also been reporting lower demand for the vaccine. Deaconess Health says they are administering about half the amount of doses they were giving last month. And Owensboro Health’s director of outpatient pharmacy services says ever since April, vaccination appointments have dropped off.

The CDC says more than 5 million Americans have skipped out on their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Brian Spencer, the pharmacy line service manage at Deaconess Health, says they have about a 5-10 percent no-show rate.