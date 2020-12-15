Beshear announces new guidelines for in-person learning

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced new guidelines for Kentucky schools resuming after Christmas break Monday. The healthy at school guidelines include a recommended restart of in-person learning no earlier than Jan. 11 and schools providing virtual options that can’t negatively impact students.

When a county is in the orange level, districts in that county are recommended to start on a hybrid model.

“It sounds like it gives us a lot more local control over whether we are able to be in session or not, which I was a big advocate for it. It also gives us some constraints to think of as we’re making those decisions,” said Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent.

The healthy at school guidelines become mandatory on Jan. 4.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

