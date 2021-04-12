Beshear: Kentucky restrictions will be lessened when 2.5 M are vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) 2.5 million: that’s how many Kentuckians Gov. Andy Beshear says need to to have received at least their first COVID vaccine dose before he will completely reopen the state. Beshear says the goal could be reached in just under four weeks, or as long as six weeks.

So far, about 1.6 million Kentuckians have received the first dose of the vaccine. When 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, the Governor said he will lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons. In addition, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants. Masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated

Beshear made the announcement at the opening of a new mass vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville Monday morning. The site has the capacity to vaccinate nearly 4,000 people every day.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)