Boy dies of COVID after parents, both vaccinated, take him to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The boy, who was 10 years old or younger, has underlying health conditions. He and his parents were visiting Hawaii from another state. Both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawaii.

The boy experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arrival and was taken to a hospital where he died.

“While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement on Tuesday. “Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaii.”

Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 479 since the beginning of the pandemic.