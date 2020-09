BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness news that three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday at the Boonville Woodmont Health campus.

This brings the total COVID-19 death toll to six at that facility. The latest victims are two 85 year old men and a 92 year old man.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)