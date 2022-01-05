CDC loosens COVID guidelines, faces pushback

NATIONAL (WEHT) – The CDC remains under fire for its evolving isolation guidance.

Despite pushback, the agency still is not requiring testing for asymptomatic people to end isolation after five days. Instead, they are leaving it open, saying if people have access and want to get tested they should do so. The CDC adding that if positive on the fifth day, people should isolate for another five. If negative, they can go out with a mask, while making sure to avoid high-risk people traveling and eating and drinking around others.

“I think what CDC is feeling is the constraint of the fact that most Americans can’t easily get a test, but from a science point of view, getting a test is the right thing to do.” Said Job Hazard Analysis (JHA). Meanwhile, the country still waiting on the CDC’s approval of booster shots for teens ages 12 to 15. That is expected any moment now, with shots available January 5.